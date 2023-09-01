Close menu

Liverpool reject £150m Al-Ittihad offer for Mohamed Salah

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Salah has one goal and two assists for Liverpool in three games this season

Liverpool have rejected a £150m offer for forward Mohamed Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The bid for the 31-year-old was for in excess of £100m, with add-ons taking it up to £150m.

Liverpool remain insistent the Egypt international is not for sale, and that is final as far as the club are concerned.

Salah, who joined the Reds from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract last summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said last week that Salah was "100% committed" to the Anfield cause, and on Friday he reiterated the club's stance that the player was not for sale.

"The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that. That's how it is. Nothing else to say," said Klopp.

The player's agent has previously dismissed talk of a move to Saudi Arabia but has not responded following the latest links with Al-Ittihad.

"Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool," agent Ramy Abbas Issa wrote in a social media post on 7 August.

"If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer."

Salah has started all three of Liverpool's games this season, with Klopp's side having accumulated seven points following a draw with Chelsea and wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

He set up Luis Diaz to score at Chelsea but showed frustration at being substituted in the draw before knocking in the rebound from his saved penalty in the win against Bournemouth.

Salah had the assist for Darwin Nunez's winner at Newcastle, with Liverpool getting the three points despite being down to 10 men for most of the match.

A key player for the Merseysiders, Salah has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

He has also won or shared three Premier League Golden Boots and been named the PFA player of the year twice.

  • Comment posted by graffiti manager, today at 13:43

    Just take the money fgs. We don't want another half hearted season from Salah.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:43

    I’d have bit their hand off… No chance they’re coming for him in January, be more like £50M next season.
    He’s been off the boil recently anyway, give the kids a chance.

  • Comment posted by The Big Cook, today at 13:43

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 13:43

    The guys is probably on £350,000+ a week already - he can buy whatever he wants, whenever he wants and the same for his family. A few extra million won't really make a lot of difference to him. Playing in front of a full house every week at an elite level must actually mean something to these top end players?

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 13:42

    Think he's already there in his head. Trust Liverpool to sell the Saudi's their best players while everyone else sells them their duds😂

  • Comment posted by kendoddsdogsdead, today at 13:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 13:42

    Opposition fans are going to be upset about this 😄

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 13:42

    Just got off the phone to Mo, he doesn’t want to play the Merseyside derby in the championship next season

  • Comment posted by Edna Clouds, today at 13:42

    In this crazy market Salah has to be worth £250m surely. Proven track record, model professional, global icon. Not like the Saudis can't afford it!

  • Comment posted by Liebe, today at 13:42

    To PIF and Saudis in general. Money won't buy everything. But I'm available, but also 60+

  • Comment posted by Yaka, today at 13:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by W1llyTheKid, today at 13:42

    As the most valuable muslim athlete in the world, Salah's value will be just as equally absurd next summer as it is now if the Saudi's are the buyer

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 13:42

    Crazy. The figures that is. Liverpool need the player for their season, but notwithstanding his already astronomical wages, the numbers dont stack up given his age. Liverpool will last after Salah. Great player for them but £150m is a hell of a lot of dough

  • Comment posted by Driving_to_test_my_eyesight_since_1953, today at 13:42

    If they had done this earlier in the summer. The answer might have been different. It might have been , HELL! No

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 13:41

    cant believe they not cashing in...............

    • Reply posted by PJJ, today at 13:43

      PJJ replied:
      I can!

  • Comment posted by blue cheese, today at 13:41

    Never trust LiVARpool and their suspicious financial dealings.

    We’re still waiting for paperwork on the £49.6mln allegedly ,y spent on the new stadium in Stanley Park. No documents were ever provided.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 13:41

    Good on Liverpool. Players need to be held to their contracts, and the Saudi money monster needs to realise perhaps they can't just buy anyone & just throw obscene money into their 'league' to buy status & pedigree.

  • Comment posted by Billy Bobness, today at 13:41

    Agent gutted as he would have been able to retire on his cut.

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 13:41

    Lucky to score 5 in the prem this season, Liverpool should cash in. Why have salad when you can have steak

  • Comment posted by boony_1892, today at 13:41

    Take £200mil and get Mbappe

    • Reply posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 13:43

      Seymoure Busch replied:
      Mmmbop would never join

