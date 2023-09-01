Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Nick Anderton began his career at Preston and went on to help Bristol Rovers to promotion last year

Former Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has announced he is free of bone cancer.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed last year after complaining of a sore knee but said on social media that his latest scans show no sign of active disease.

He has needed 28 weeks of chemotherapy and a knee operation but said he was "blessed to be still here battling on".

Anderton retired in April after a nine-year professional career and spells at Rovers, Carlisle and Barrow.

"I don't think it's really possible to put into words how the last year has been," he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This journey is by no means over as the cancer can return and I'm going to be checked every few months for the foreseeable."

Anderton began his career at Preston before joining Barrow, after a string of loan moves, in 2016.

He later played for Blackpool, Accrington and Carlisle before a May 2021 move to Bristol Rovers, where he was part of the side that won promotion from League Two in 2022.