Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Admiral Muskwe made two appearances for Luton Town in the Championship before joining Fleetwood Town on loan in 2022-23

Exeter City have signed striker Admiral Muskwe from Premier League side Luton Town on season-long-loan.

The 25-year-old has made 22 appearances for the Hatters and scored two goals since joining them in July 2021.

He spent most of last season on loan at Fleetwood Town where he featured 17 times and scored three goals.

Muskwe, who came through Leicester City's academy, has also played for Wycombe and Swindon whilst earning five international caps for Zimbabwe.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.