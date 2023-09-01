National League news - September 2023

Last updated on .From the section National League

1 September

Hartlepool United defender Dan Dodds will be out for a year with an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, while a hamstring injury will keep midfielder Anthony Mancini out for a "minimum" of six months.

Dodds, 22, suffered his injury in Saturday's game against Fylde, while Frenchman Mancini, also 22, was forced off in the first half of Monday's defeat by Chesterfield.