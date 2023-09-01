Ansu Fati transfer news: Brighton sign Spain forward on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Brighton
Spain forward Ansu Fati has completed a season-long loan move to Premier League side Brighton from Barcelona.
Fati had fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona, who need to create some space in their squad to sign Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on loan.
Brighton's deal for the 20-year-old does not include an obligation to buy.
Tottenham had also been linked with Fati but he is understood to have been impressed by Brighton's style of play under manager Roberto de Zerbi.
De Zerbi said: "This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back to the level he deserves to be."
The deal is a major coup for Brighton, who will be playing European football this season for the first time having qualified for the Europa League, where they will play Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in the group stage.
Brighton technical director David Weir added: "He is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world and arrives with an impressive amount of experience both domestically and in European competition, despite his age.
"This season is the biggest in the club's history and we're really happy that a player of Ansu's quality is going to be part of it.
"We will give him the opportunity to embed himself in the squad and to get used to working with Roberto, but naturally we're excited to see him in a Brighton shirt."
Fati, who was born in Guinea-Bissau but chose to represent Spain and was part of their World Cup squad last year, signed a new contract with Barcelona in 2021 to run until 2027 which included a 1bn euro buyout clause.
You cannot recover from the operation he had on his knee.
However the media / fan love-in is nauseating. They haven't achieved anything other than a good season and finishing 6 or 7th...
So what?
That's exactly the kind of standards other clubs are held to.
Just sayin
If I were Liverpool I’d be making a phone call quick and see if he fancies the north west instead! Get Mo out the door for stupid money and let this lad have his spot.
Cracking signing for Brighton.
I hope he doesn`t get too much stick.
Smart move by Barcelona as well; their academy player goes to a well-run club, he gets back to form and Chelsea buy him in the summer for £1.2 billion, clearing out the Barcelona debt and reinstating them as a major player in the sport. 4D Chess.