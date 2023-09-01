Close menu

Ansu Fati transfer news: Brighton sign Spain forward on season-long loan

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati
Fati was just 16 when he made his Barcelona debut in 2019, becoming their second youngest player

Spain forward Ansu Fati has completed a season-long loan move to Premier League side Brighton from Barcelona.

Fati had fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona, who need to create some space in their squad to sign Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on loan.

Brighton's deal for the 20-year-old does not include an obligation to buy.

Tottenham had also been linked with Fati but he is understood to have been impressed by Brighton's style of play under manager Roberto de Zerbi.

De Zerbi said: "This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back to the level he deserves to be."

The deal is a major coup for Brighton, who will be playing European football this season for the first time having qualified for the Europa League, where they will play Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in the group stage.

Brighton technical director David Weir added: "He is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world and arrives with an impressive amount of experience both domestically and in European competition, despite his age.

"This season is the biggest in the club's history and we're really happy that a player of Ansu's quality is going to be part of it.

"We will give him the opportunity to embed himself in the squad and to get used to working with Roberto, but naturally we're excited to see him in a Brighton shirt."

Fati, who was born in Guinea-Bissau but chose to represent Spain and was part of their World Cup squad last year, signed a new contract with Barcelona in 2021 to run until 2027 which included a 1bn euro buyout clause.

  • Comment posted by FarcelonaLiquidation, today at 14:17

    I predict Ansu Fragile sits longer on the subs bench than he does on the pitch. Sorry Brighton, but this one is a complete dud.
    You cannot recover from the operation he had on his knee.

    • Reply posted by FarcelonaLiquidation, today at 14:20

      FarcelonaLiquidation replied:
      I'll correct myself before some smart arse does.

      I predict Ansu Fragile sits longer on the subs bench than he plays on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by issokayman, today at 14:16

    The reputation Brighton have built in the space of 2 years is insanely impressive. This would've been unfathomable in 2020. They've only had one good league finish in their entire history, and yet now we see them as solidly amongst the very best in the world. Outstanding business, what a statement from a true diamond in the rough.

  • Comment posted by Rambo, today at 14:13

    He does realise that Brighton isn't Spanish for Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by PhilMitchell, today at 14:11

    Brighton getting La Liga rejects lol. La Liga is a tinpot league. Besides their first 11 squad, Barcelona's players are rubbish including Fati who is a flop. If he can't cope playing in a farmer's league, what makes anyon think he'll cope in the elite Prem. Brighton fans are deluded if they think he's good just because he's from Barcelona lol. Fati is a FLOP lol.

    • Reply posted by PS4, today at 14:19

      PS4 replied:
      Fati isn’t a flop! He spent a big part of the season injured and like most players in that position they struggle to get in starting line up again. This is a good move for him to play in a great league and improve for when he goes back to Barcelona. I don’t think Brighton fans are deluded quite the opposite they are very very happy. Their team is playing great football and in Europe

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 14:10

    Honestly can not think of anywhere better for someone like him to learn his trade. Gonna get game game time at a club who are well run and play great football under a great manager. Perfect sense

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 14:09

    Really like Brighton, quality club, team, very likeable.

    However the media / fan love-in is nauseating. They haven't achieved anything other than a good season and finishing 6 or 7th...

    So what?

    That's exactly the kind of standards other clubs are held to.

    Just sayin

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:06

    Underrated signing.

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 14:00

    Welcome to the PremL Fati..that sounds like an insult 🤣

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 13:58

    Great deal for Brighton. Barca get him off the squad list for a season so they can register the players they want. And if he plays well his value increases as it has dropped the last few years after big fees were quoted. If he gets his head down its a win for everyone. Looking forward to seeing what he produces.

    • Reply posted by Garibaldi, today at 14:08

      Garibaldi replied:
      "Increase his value". Isn't his buyout clause is €1bn?

  • Comment posted by SBWILL, today at 13:58

    Well done Brighton

    • Reply posted by FarcelonaLiquidation, today at 14:14

      FarcelonaLiquidation replied:
      Are you culé?

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:56

    Are we sure? Is the ink dry yet?
    If I were Liverpool I’d be making a phone call quick and see if he fancies the north west instead! Get Mo out the door for stupid money and let this lad have his spot.

    Cracking signing for Brighton.

  • Comment posted by salford78, today at 13:55

    Brighton recruitment team has done remarkable job. Big 6 teams position could be under threat again this season.

    • Reply posted by glowkeeper, today at 13:59

      glowkeeper replied:
      I reckon they will struggle - you can't go getting rid of your best players, replacing them with loanees, and then expect to do better (especially when they have more games this season, too)

  • Comment posted by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Park, today at 13:54

    Can hear the " Fatty " chants already, by all accounts this lad is a good player, and if Barcelona took him on, he must be decent enough. Man Utd should have bid for him, they need some strikers and good ones fast.
    I hope he doesn`t get too much stick.

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 13:53

    I find something odd about this transfer- I know the guy was highly rated a couple of years ago but I always start to wonder why the team loaning him out is letting him go. There's always a good reason behind it. Is he not the player they thought he was going to be? Or they genuinely just want him to get regular first team football? I see the crowing but the situation reminds me of Bojan Krkic.

    • Reply posted by fletch, today at 14:00

      fletch replied:
      He has dropped down the pecking order since xavi arrived. More important than money is the space in the squad to be able to register the players they want. No obligation means they can command more for him next summer if he's a success in the PL.

  • Comment posted by OllieT, today at 13:48

    The appeal of the Premier League has never been higher. Best league in the world, bar none.

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, today at 13:48

    He’s good

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 14:11

      Nick replied:
      According to Football Manger, yes.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 13:47

    Tony Bloom can't believe his luck. 170m banked from asset stripping in 3 years and he can palm off the Brighton fans with a loan deal😂

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 14:20

      AppleTVL replied:
      Yeah it’s another sad Bloom Stalker who knows nothing about the man or the club just showing his jealousy. How original! Like nobody’s ever talked this rubbish before! You’re just so intelligent! Can we be your friends??? … Not lol!

  • Comment posted by Dayly Maly littery siEty, today at 13:47

    Interesting signing. Really sad we lost MacAllister (and Caicedo) but IMO AM was our biggest loss. I'm hoping he may be one of the new signings that can unlock a defense in an advanced midfield position like McAllister could - to combat the teams that sit back and defend for 90 minutes. Haven't seen anyone yet that can be that fulcrum.

  • Comment posted by themnotme, today at 13:46

    Not sure about this one. The guy is a shadow of the player he was since the horrendous knee injury and he's lost a significant amount of pace. It might work out but I think it's a huge risk. There is a reason so many other clubs have passed on the oppourtunity.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 13:45

    He's not been the same since his injuries, but if any club can get the best out of the him, it's Brighton.

    Smart move by Barcelona as well; their academy player goes to a well-run club, he gets back to form and Chelsea buy him in the summer for £1.2 billion, clearing out the Barcelona debt and reinstating them as a major player in the sport. 4D Chess.

    • Reply posted by FarcelonaLiquidation, today at 14:09

      FarcelonaLiquidation replied:
      Yes, this is a deal that benefits Barcelona and no one else. Ansu Fragile is finished. His knee operation ended his career at the highest level. That's why he can't get a game in Barcelona.

      But there's another example of them "pulling the wool over" someone's eyes.

