Aberdeen face Eintracht Frankfurt, HJK Helsinki and Hearts' conquerors PAOK in Europa Conference League Group G.

The Dons enter the competition at the group stage after losing their Europa League play-off to BK Hacken.

Greek side PAOK, fourth in their league last season, defeated Hearts on aggregate in the play-off round.

Games take place on 21 September, 5 and 26 October, 9 and 30 November and 14 December.

Who are Aberdeen's opponents?

The Pittodrie side finished third in last season's Scottish Premiership and return to European group action for the first time since 2007.

Germans Eintracht were seventh in last season's Bundesliga and defeated Rangers on penalties in the 2022 Europa League final. Their Champions League run last season was ended by Napoli in the round of 16.

Aberdeen will become the third Scottish side PAOK will face after they lost over two legs to Rangers in a 1998 Uefa Cup tie and then beat Hearts in this season's Conference League play-off.

Finnish champions HJK Helsinki have never previously faced the Dons but have played Celtic twice in European competition, losing on aggregate both times.