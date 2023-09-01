Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lavery limped off during Blackpool's defeat by Lincoln last weekend

Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has been ruled out of the Northern Ireland squad with a hamstring injury, his club boss Neil Critchley has said.

The 24-year-old will miss his country's Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

Lavery hobbled off during Blackpool's 3-0 defeat by Lincoln last weekend but was named by NI manager Michael O'Neill in his squad on Tuesday.

The Irish FA has not yet confirmed that Lavery will not join up with the squad.

However, Critchley said on Friday that, while the former Linfield forward's injury is not as bad as first feared, it is enough to rule him out of the Seasiders' match against Wigan this weekend and the international window that follows.

"He'll miss this weekend, he's OK but he'll miss international duty as well," Critchley said.

"It's not a long-term one which means bringing him off at the stage we did, which we didn't want to do, might have saved him from a longer term injury. We're expecting it to be a couple of weeks at the most."

Lavery joins a long list of players unavailable to O'Neill for the away double-header, with Conor Bradley, Jamal Lewis and Aaron Donnelly joining long-term absentees Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson and Corry Evans on the sidelines.

Northern Ireland, fifth in Group H, face Slovenia in Ljubljana on September 7 before travelling to Astana to take on Kazakhstan on September 10.