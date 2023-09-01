Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jamal Lowe enjoyed a successful season at Swansea, which included two goals in a derby victory at Cardiff City

Swansea City are interested in re-signing forward Jamal Lowe on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth.

The Cherries are happy to let Lowe, 29, leave before Friday's 23:00 BST deadline and he has been linked with a number of Championship sides.

Swansea are working on a deal to bring Lowe back to Wales, two years after he left for Bournemouth.

Swansea are also aiming to secure deadline-day moves for Josh Tymon and Kristian Pedersen.

Lowe scored 14 goals in 58 appearances in his previous spell at Swansea.

Having been brought to Swansea by Steve Cooper for about £800,000, Lowe joined Bournemouth for about £1.5m in August 2021 after being deemed surplus to requirements by Russell Martin.

He has scored eight goals in 40 appearances for Bournemouth, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2021-22.

The Jamaica international made only two top-flight appearances for the south coast club before spending the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Swansea remain interested in Stoke City left-back Tymon, while they expect to complete the signing of Cologne's former Birmingham City defender Pedersen.

Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys is another long-time target who remains on Swansea's radar as the deadline approaches.