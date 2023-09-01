Last updated on .From the section Newport

Bristol City academy product Olly Thomas joined Yeovil on loan until January in July, but has now been recalled

Newport County are set to sign Bristol City striker Olly Thomas on loan.

The 18-year-old has been recalled from a loan spell at National League South outfit Yeovil Town.

Newport boss Graham Coughlan is looking for a replacement for another Bristol City loanee, Seb Holden-Palmer, who faces three months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Thomas has appeared in all six of Yeovil's league fixtures to date this season, scoring once.

Newport are also being linked with a second loan move for Stoke City's Wales Under-21 international Matt Baker.

The 20-year-old, who can play at the back or in midfield, impressed in the second half of last season on loan at Newport, making 18 appearances.

Newport, meanwhile, have recalled Joe Day from a loan spell at Woking, with the former Cardiff City goalkeeper instead heading to Yeovil on loan.