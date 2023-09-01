Last updated on .From the section Premier League

McAtee, 20, helped to guide Sheffield United to promotion last season

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is returning to Sheffield United for a second season-long loan.

The 20-year-old played 37 times for the Blades in the Championship last term, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

He also helped the club reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup but was unable to play in their Wembley defeat against parent club City.

McAtee played just one minute in City's first three league games.

"He offers us something different on the pitch. He's a quality footballer and will fit in immediately," Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said.

"Hopefully he and we can enjoy this Premier League journey."

City boss Pep Guardiola included McAtee in his squad for the club's pre-season tour of Asia after his impressive loan spell last season, and has been selected him on the bench for all three of the opening rounds of the Premier League season.

McAtee becomes the champions' third departure of deadline day after Cole Palmer joined Chelsea in a £42.5m deal and Tommy Doyle moved to Wolves on loan.

Heckingbottom's side have now made ten signings this summer, but have lost their opening three league matches.