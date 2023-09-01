Close menu

Man City transfer news: James McAtee joins Sheffield United on loan

James McAtee playing for Manchester City
McAtee, 20, helped to guide Sheffield United to promotion last season

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is returning to Sheffield United for a second season-long loan.

The 20-year-old played 37 times for the Blades in the Championship last term, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

He also helped the club reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup but was unable to play in their Wembley defeat against parent club City.

McAtee played just one minute in City's first three league games.

"He offers us something different on the pitch. He's a quality footballer and will fit in immediately," Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said.

"Hopefully he and we can enjoy this Premier League journey."

City boss Pep Guardiola included McAtee in his squad for the club's pre-season tour of Asia after his impressive loan spell last season, and has been selected him on the bench for all three of the opening rounds of the Premier League season.

McAtee becomes the champions' third departure of deadline day after Cole Palmer joined Chelsea in a £42.5m deal and Tommy Doyle moved to Wolves on loan.

Heckingbottom's side have now made ten signings this summer, but have lost their opening three league matches.

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 16:45

    Makes perfect sense this & a smart move as he isn’t likely to be a regular ATM for City but he’s a class act & last season he got 37 games in the championship & this season he will get Prem L game time at a club that will use & develop him & help them to beat city’s rivals so a win win 4 all parties .If he does deliver big time he will have done so on the biggest stage so good luck to the lad .

  • Comment posted by Border Farce uber, today at 16:37

    Brilliant news for the Blades, made my day. Will celebrate with a gallon of Magnet.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 16:33

    Might as well play for someone, he’s not going to play for City any time soon.

    Then Chelsea can sign him next season for £80M on a 12 year contract.

  • Comment posted by evoevo1, today at 16:30

    Season changing news

    • Reply posted by Mole in the Hole, today at 16:37

      Mole in the Hole replied:
      If you’re a Blades fan that’s probably true. Or are you an arrogant “top” club fan only interested in the £50m plus transfers

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 16:27

    All blades know McAtee will be a big star at City, but we will treasure the time he's with us thanks Pep.

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 16:10

    The one signing every blade wanted, brilliant business don't think can play tomorrow but such a fillip for fans and players.

    Seymour gets teams right we're Sheffield United not Sheffield FC.

    • Reply posted by SuperManc1965, today at 16:18

      SuperManc1965 replied:
      This just shows the level of intelligence of many on these hys's. Mostly they support clubs who play in red in Manchester and Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by User0813560905, today at 15:58

    Sheffield still going down

    • Reply posted by Neil C, today at 16:13

      Neil C replied:
      Sheffield are a completely different club.

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 15:57

    Why buy someone and then put them out on loan for a second year. Like getting a job at Lidl and working in Aldi.

    • Reply posted by 1968STEVE, today at 16:06

      1968STEVE replied:
      Who has bought him ?

  • Comment posted by 93-20, today at 15:56

    Talented lad, not sure he’ll make it at City but a full season in the Premier League won’t do him any harm. Hope it goes well for him.

  • Comment posted by Dayly Maly littery siEty, today at 15:56

    Och go on Jim, put the kittle on.

    • Reply posted by lupusv2, today at 16:06

      lupusv2 replied:
      Surely it is Brewster who makes the tea at the Blades? McAtee can, as you suggest, put the kettle on

  • Comment posted by Baker, today at 15:56

    The jewel of City's academy, one more season on loan before hopefully he'll get his opportunity at City. Sheff U is a good as place as any to learn his trade.

    Good luck James.

