Carrick Rangers captain David Cushley scored an injury-time penalty to clinch a 2-1 home win over Dungannon Swifts.

Caolan Marron diverted Kurtis Forsythe's cross into his own net to give Carrick a 16th-minute lead.

Dungannon levelled as Joe Moore fired into the the bottom corner and it stayed level thanks to a superb display by Swifts keeper Niall Morgan.

Cushley won it after a foul on Kyle Cherry to move Carrick up to eighth while Dungannon remain winless.

It was a deserved victory for Carrick although Cushley was fortunate to receive just a yellow card for a high tackle which caught Moore in the first half.

The game started as an even contest before the Loughshore Leisure Arena hosts began to dominate.

Danny Purkis saw a shot blocked before Rangers moved in front with a slice of fortune as Marron could only clear Forsythe's dangerous cross past a helpless Morgan.

Joe Moore rifles home the equaliser past Rangers keeper Ross Glendinning

Morgan first came to his team's rescue two minutes later as he kept out a Nedas Maciulaitis shot and again as the stopper tipped over Ben Tinley's long-range effort.

Carrick were pressing for a second goal but it was Dungannon who struck next on 31 minutes as Ethan Devine picked out Moore and he arrowed low into the bottom corner.

Matthew Lusty fired over as the Swifts sparked to life after the goal but Carrick were soon on the attack again with Purkis denied by Morgan and Curtis Allen headed over from the follow-up.

Morgan continued to be a busy keeper in the second half and was at full stretch to save a backpost header from Purkis.

Cushley headed wide and Josh Andrews wasted a golden chance as he moved clear but his flicked effort was easily saved by Morgan.

Carrick piled on the pressure in the closing stages and Morgan kept out Albert Watson's header before Devine fouled Kyle Cherry in the area - referee Tony Clarke pointed to the spot.

Cushley blasted high beyond Morgan as the clocked ticked into added time and Carrick held on for their second win of the campaign while the 10th-placed Swifts remain on two points from six games.