Luca Stephenson is a versatile player who can fill a number of positions

League Two club Barrow have signed Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old was a regular in the Premier League side's under-21 team last season and previously captained the under-18s.

Stephenson is a product of the Sunderland academy and can also play at centre-back and full-back.

"We've done our homework and we feel he'll be a really good addition to the group," Barrow manager Pete Wild said.

He added: "Hopefully we can help Luca on his journey like we've done with other loan players in the past."

Stephenson said he was "delighted" to have secured his first senior loan move.

"I'm hoping to learn a lot whilst I'm here, from the manager and staff as well as the players who have been there and done it at this level before," he said.

"I will bring a lot of energy and some goals and assists to the table and I can't wait to get going."

