Norway won just one of their four games at the 2023 Women's World Cup

Hege Riise has left her role as Norway coach following the Women's World Cup.

Norway were eliminated in the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand by Japan, amid angry statements from players and reports of conflict in the camp.

Riise is the latest manager from the Women's World Cup to leave their role. Of the 32 teams which competed in the summer, 10 have now parted ways with their coach.

She moves into a different role at the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF).

"Through the evaluation work and in conversations with Hege Riise, we have seen we have differing views on the role of the national team coach," NFF president Lise Klaveness said external-link .

Norway endured a tempestuous 2023 World Cup under the 54-year-old manager, who coached the Team GB women's football team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

They suffered a shock 1-0 loss to co-hosts New Zealand in their opening game before Riise benched star winger Caroline Graham Hansen for their second group match, a goalless draw with Switzerland.

Graham Hansen angrily claimed following the game that she had been shown "no respect", and though she was reinstated for the final group game against the Philippines - which Norway won 6-0 - they were then outclassed in a 3-1 defeat by Japan in the last 16.

The NFF said Riise - part of the Norway team which won the 1995 Women's World Cup - will move into a new role promoting the women's game.

They also said a new manager will be appointed before the inaugural Uefa Women's Nations League fixtures later this month. Norway face Austria and Portugal on 22 and 26 September respectively.