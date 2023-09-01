Nottingham Forest: Callum-Hudson Odoi, Nicolas Dominguez and Nuno Tavares join Forest
Nottingham Forest have signed Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Bologna captain Nicolas Dominguez on permanent transfers and Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares on loan.
Hudson-Odoi, 22, who has three caps for England, moves to Forest on a three-year deal for a fee of under £5m after making 156 appearances for the Blues.
Argentina midfielder Dominguez, 25, signs a five-year deal.
Forest's Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler went the opposite way to Bologna.
Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, with Forest beating Fulham to the signing.
"It's massive for me to be here and I can't wait to get started. It's a new chapter for me," he said.
Hudson-Odoi spent 16 years at Chelsea but his career at Stamford Bridge never lived up to the early potential, and he last played for the Blues in March 2022.
Portuguese Tavares, 23, joined Arsenal from Benfica in an £8m deal in 2021 but now heads to the City Ground.
He spent last season on loan at Marseille, scoring six goals in 31 Ligue 1 games as OM finished third in the table.
"Forest is an historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes me really happy," said Tavares.
"I'm really happy to stay in the Premier League as it's the best league in the world and I'm thankful to Forest for giving me that opportunity."
The new trio take Forest's summer signings up to nine, following the arrivals of Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Ola Aina, Andrey Santos, Gonzalo Montiel and Murillo.
Dominguez, who has played 11 times for Argentina, spent three and a half years playing in Serie A for Bologna after moving from Velez Sarsfield.
He said: "I watched the game Forest played against Sheffield United [a 2-1 win on 18 August]. I saw the fans in the stadium and it attracted me. I'm over the moon."
As Dominguez comes in, Freuler heads in the opposite direction to Bologna after barely a year in the Premier League. The 31-year-old joined Forest from Atalanta in August 2022 and returns to Serie A perhaps sooner than intended.
Forest described the deal as permanent, while Bologna said it was a loan with an option to buy in the future.
