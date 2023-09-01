Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Ethan Ingram (left) made his debut for West Brom against Arsenal as an 18-year-old in the EFL Cup in 2021

Salford City have brought in defensive pair Declan John and Ethan Ingram on deadline day loan deals.

John has signed on loan from Bolton Wanderers until January, while Ingram has moved from West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan.

Wales international John, 28, has played 92 games for the Trotters.

Ingram, 20, is yet to play in the Championship but he did start the Baggies' EFL Cup game at Stoke City last month.

The full-back has represented England at U17, U18 and U20 age-group levels.

But he will now be part of Neil Wood's first-team squad at the Peninsula Stadium.

