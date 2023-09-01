Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Tom Cannon has moved to Leicester City after only four senior appearances for Everton

Leicester City have signed Tom Cannon from Everton for an undisclosed fee on a five-year contract.

Cannon, 20, made four senior appearances for the Toffees, most recently as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But he scored eight times in 21 games on loan in the Championship for Preston North End last season.

Meanwhile, Foxes midfielder Boubakary Soumare has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan.

Soumare has played 59 times for the club in the two years since he signed from Lille, but he has not featured at all under new head coach Enzo Maresca this season.

Cannon is the sixth permanent arrival at the King Power Stadium this summer, along with four other loan signings as Maresca has revamped the Leicester squad following relegation.

"When a club like Leicester come calling, it's hard to say no," the striker told the club's website.

"Everyone knows where the club belongs - that's in the Premier League. I'm sure that's the aim this season, just to get back to the top and then take it from there."