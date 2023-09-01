Last updated on .From the section Hull

Jaden Philogene came off the bench for Aston Villa in their opening day 5-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle

Hull City have signed Brighton & Hove Albion full-back James Furlong and Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene for undisclosed fees on three-year deals.

Furlong, 21, ended last season on loan at Motherwell and made 16 appearances in the Scottish top flight.

Philogene, also 21, has had previous loan spells in the Championship with Stoke and Cardiff.

The Tigers have not said if either player will be available for Saturday's trip to Leicester.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.