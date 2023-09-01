Last updated on .From the section Reading

Dom Ballard came off the bench for Saints in their 4-4 draw with Liverpool on the final day of last season

Reading have signed Southampton striker Dom Ballard on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old was handed his Premier League debut in May by Royals boss Ruben Selles, who was then at St Mary's.

The England under-19 international took only 13 minutes to score on his senior debut for Saints against Cambridge in the EFL Cup last season.

He began this season with back-to-back hat-tricks against Newcastle and Aston Villa Under-21s in Premier League 2.

Ballard - who will wear Reading's No9 shirt - was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award last season after scoring 13 goals in 16 matches to help the Saints Under-21s claim the Division Two title.

Reading's head of football operations, Mark Bowen, told the club website external-link : "Dom is a gifted young striker with a proven eye for goal. He has been prolific at both Under-18 and Under-21 level and has already taken his first steps in first-team football at Southampton.

"Now, he has a platform to earn valuable experience, develop his own game in a highly competitive environment and simply score more goals at senior team level as a Royal. I'm delighted we have been able to bring him into the young, hungry squad we are building."

Reading's 16-year-old midfielder Thierry Rohart-Brown has moved in the opposite direction on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

