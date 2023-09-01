Last updated on .From the section Preston

New Preston forward Milutin Osmajic has scored once in 17 appearances for Montenegro

Championship side Preston North End have signed Milutin Osmajic on a four-year deal and Liam Millar on loan for the rest of the season.

Striker Osmajic, 24, joins from Spanish side Cadiz, while Canada winger Millar arrives from Basel in Switzerland.

Montenegro international Osmajic scored eight goals in 35 games during a loan at Portuguese side Vizela last season.

Millar, 23, joined Basel from Liverpool in 2021, having been a youth player at Anfield with one senior appearance.

The fee for Osmajic is undisclosed but has reportedly external-link broken Preston's transfer record.

"A number of clubs were in for him and we've beaten them to his signature," boss Ryan Lowe told Preston's website external-link .

"You only have to look at what he's done in terms of scoring goals and his physique to know what he's about.

"Ultimately he's ours, so we can put the work into him to make him even better than he is now."

Both moves require international clearance, while the completion of Osmajic's signing is subject to a successful visa application.

