Michael Beale has much to ponder ahead of Sunday's derby

Michael Beale is focused on improved domestic form rather than Rangers' Champions League demise ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby.

His side's 5-1 in Wednesday's second leg of their play-off away to PSV Eindhoven for a 7-3 aggregate exit.

But now they have the chance to leapfrog Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic when the visit on Sunday.

"I must pick the bones out of Wednesday night at the right time," Rangers manager Beale said.

"It would be remiss of me to do that in between Wednesday and this huge game on Sunday. If we can go into the international break on the back of a win this weekend, I think we are in a really good place.

"We will be able to assess this first period in terms of bringing in new players up to September. We will always want to improve in the way that we play, but as I say, the last two league games we've had two cleans sheets, we've scored six goals, six different goalscorers, we've had the most shots in the league. So we are moving in the right direction."

Beale accepted that Wednesday's heavy defeat was hard to accept and said: "It's important that we dust ourselves down and we show a big response as a team and as a club."

That was especially so given "the Old Firm games are going to be vitally important over the season" when you look at the number of points separating the sides last season.

"We've fallen second best," he said. "This year, the aim is to not fall second best and these games are vitally important to that.

"Both teams are showing signs of getting it together after a bit of change. One team will come out of the game in a better place than the other if there's a winner that's for sure. Our aims and our focus is on that and it's important that we put in a strong performance for our fans."