Lynden Gooch scored 26 goals in 265 appearances for Sunderland

Stoke City have taken their total of summer signing to 18 with a triple deadline day swoop for midfielders Lynden Gooch and Sead Haksabanovic and teenage defender Junior Tchamadeu.

Tchamadeu, 19, has left Colchester United, 22nd in League Two, for an undisclosed fee.

USA international Gooch, 27, has signed on a two-year deal, also for a fee.

Montenegro international Haksabanovic, 24, has joined from Scottish Premier champions Celtic on a season-long loan.

Neil began last season at Sunderland, where Gooch played under him, before leaving to join Stoke in late August.

Having finished 16th in his first season, the Potters are 10th in the Championship after four games, having won their first two at home but lost both away matches.

The three latest arrivals Gooch, Haksabanovic and Tchamadeu follow the signings of defender Enda Stevens, Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson and keeper Mark Travers, Coventry defender Michael Rose, Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson, Portuguese striker Andre Vidigal, Wolves duo Ki-Jana Hoever and Chiquinho, strikers Wesley from Aston Villa and Ryan Mmaee from Ferencvaros, last week's double signing of Sampdoria forward Mehdi Leris and Serbian winger Nikola Jojic - and then signing number 15, South Korean midfielder Bae Junho on Thursday.