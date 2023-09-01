Close menu

Stoke City: Potters sign Celtic loan man Sead Haksabanovic, Lynden Gooch & Junior Tchamadeu

From the section Stoke

Lynden Gooch scored 26 goals in 265 appearances for Sunderland
Stoke City have taken their total of summer signing to 18 with a triple deadline day swoop for midfielders Lynden Gooch and Sead Haksabanovic and teenage defender Junior Tchamadeu.

Tchamadeu, 19, has left Colchester United, 22nd in League Two, for an undisclosed fee.

USA international Gooch, 27, has signed on a two-year deal, also for a fee.

Montenegro international Haksabanovic, 24, has joined from Scottish Premier champions Celtic on a season-long loan.

Neil began last season at Sunderland, where Gooch played under him, before leaving to join Stoke in late August.

Having finished 16th in his first season, the Potters are 10th in the Championship after four games, having won their first two at home but lost both away matches.

The three latest arrivals Gooch, Haksabanovic and Tchamadeu follow the signings of defender Enda Stevens, Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson and keeper Mark Travers, Coventry defender Michael Rose, Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson, Portuguese striker Andre Vidigal, Wolves duo Ki-Jana Hoever and Chiquinho, strikers Wesley from Aston Villa and Ryan Mmaee from Ferencvaros, last week's double signing of Sampdoria forward Mehdi Leris and Serbian winger Nikola Jojic - and then signing number 15, South Korean midfielder Bae Junho on Thursday.

  • Comment posted by Chongo657, today at 11:32

    Haksabanovic will be a good signing for the Potters I think, I'd thought once Jota left he'd get more game time at Celtic, but wasn't the case. He needs games and hopefully he'll hit the ground running and come back a better player. Good Luck Sead!

    • Reply posted by michael5698, today at 20:32

      michael5698 replied:
      He can’t run.

  • Comment posted by michael5698, today at 11:31

    It’s better to sign two good players rather than twenty two poor players.

    • Reply posted by ruddinreg, today at 11:44

      ruddinreg replied:
      From what i've seen plenty of good players here

  • Comment posted by Mister Zed, today at 10:13

    Good luck Junior, a fantastic talent and a privilege to see him shine for the U's.

  • Comment posted by NBJoe, today at 09:30

    Gooch has had plenty of opportunities at Sunderland and never quite achieved it, but loyal and hard working; hope he does well at Stoke (but not when they play the lads).

  • Comment posted by woofwoof, today at 07:35

    Thank God Celtic managed to shift him. Who knows, mabye Stoke will get a decent couple of games out of him.

  • Comment posted by Ki Won, at 22:55 1 Sep

    Are Stoke the new Forest?

    • Reply posted by fourfather, today at 00:23

      fourfather replied:
      No, that's a national park down south.

  • Comment posted by Dr Stevie G, at 22:22 1 Sep

    It would be nice to think that someone at Stoke has a master plan and all these players fit into it. But on the face of it they look a bit random. Let’s hope it all turns out brilliantly.

    • Reply posted by ruddinreg, today at 00:34

      ruddinreg replied:
      I think this has been well planned, have some faith

  • Comment posted by North End Soul, at 22:18 1 Sep

    PNE will still beat you tomorrow despite your 16 new signings

    • Reply posted by ruddinreg, today at 00:32

      ruddinreg replied:
      We will see won't we

  • Comment posted by Dave, at 22:01 1 Sep

    He's extremely frustrating. Hard worker though.

  • Comment posted by cris, at 21:23 1 Sep

    Being a supporter since the 1960’s I am stunned at the number of signings. Hoping it all works out

    • Reply posted by Sunset55, today at 11:44

      Sunset55 replied:
      Likewise but hope they look after Bae Jun Ho as it's going to be tough for a 20 year old to move from Korea.

