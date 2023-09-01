Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Accrington Stanley are third in League Two after five games of the season

Accrington have signed midfielder Ben Woods on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old joined Inverness on a short-term deal in January and made seven substitute appearances.

Woods, who spent time in the Manchester United and Burnley academies, could make his debut for Stanley in Saturday's trip to Notts County.

"He has come through the academies, tried his luck in Scotland, and wants to be closer to home," boss John Coleman told the club website. external-link

