Louie Marsh made his senior debut for Sheffield United in their midweek EFL Cup defeat by Lincoln City

Doncaster Rovers have signed Sheffield United striker Louie Marsh on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League side before making the move to the Keepmoat Stadium.

He could make his debut for Rovers, who are bottom of League Two, at Wrexham a week on Saturday.

"How the gaffer plays fits my playing style. I just can't wait to show what I can do," he told the club website. external-link

