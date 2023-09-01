Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Jeremy Sivi and Josh March both arrived at Harrogate on deadline day

Harrogate Town have signed Middlesbrough forward Jeremy Sivi until January, as Stevenage's Josh March returns on a permanent deal.

Sivi, 21, has only made one first-team appearance for Boro, in an EFL Cup tie at Blackpool, since joining the Championship club in 2021.

March, 26, has agreed undisclosed terms to re-sign with the Sulphurites.

The former Forest Green Rovers player scored five goals in 13 games in 2020-21 before joining Stevenage.

He scored one goal in five league and cup games for the Boro this season before his departure to North Yorkshire.

"He plays the game with lots of energy but also knows where the back of the net is," boss Simon Weaver said.

"In his last spell with the club he scored freely and anytime he crossed that line you knew he was going to be a threat going forward."

Meanwhile, Sivi began his career at Leyton Orient but left without making an English Football League appearance at senior level, before joining Harlow Town.

He has been a regular at under-21 level with nine goals in 31 games.

Weaver added: "He's a tall, wide forward who is blessed with pace and trickery and can score goals, so we're really excited about bringing him in.

The Sulphurites are 17th in the fourth tier, with two wins and four goals from five games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.