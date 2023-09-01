Last updated on .From the section Irish

Bigirimana played in the Premier League for Newcastle United

Former Glentoran midfielder Gael Bigirimana has made a return to the Irish Premiership by joining Dungannon Swifts.

Bigirimana, a Burundi international who had spells with Newcastle United and Coventry City, left the Glens in 2022 after a two-year stint at the Oval.

He joins Larne forward Thomas Maguire in making the move to Stangmore Park.

Linfield, Glentoran and Cliftonville also made signings on the final day of the transfer window.

The Blues have brought in 23-year-old defender Euan East, who has played for Queen's Park, Albion Rovers and most recently Queen of the South.

The Glens, meanwhile, have signed 21-year-old striker David Fisher who was at Wimbledon for three years, most of which was spent on loan at National League clubs.

Jim Magilton's Cliftonville have secured the services of 18-year-old left-back Reece Jordan from Portadown on a three-year deal, while Irish Premiership newcomers Loughgall have signed Botswana international Renei Batlokwa, whose previous clubs include Southend United.