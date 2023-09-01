Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Brandon Cooper featured 22 times during a loan spell with Forest Green Rovers last season

League One club Leyton Orient have signed Swansea City centre-back Brandon Cooper on loan until January.

The 23-year-old came through the Championship club's academy and has made 11 appearances for the Swans since making his senior debut in August 2018.

A Wales Under-21 international, he has previously spent time on loan at Yeovil Town, Newport County, Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers.

Cooper becomes Orient's 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

