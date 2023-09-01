Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Jack Vale scored two goals in 22 outings for Blackburn in all competitions last season

League One Lincoln City have signed Blackburn Rovers striker Jack Vale on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals in 25 appearances for Rovers since making his debut for the Championship club in July 2020.

A Wales Under-21 international, he has previously spent time on loan at Rochdale and FC Halifax Town.

"Jack is recovering from a hamstring injury so we will need to be patient," director of football Jez George said external-link .

"We know that we have a really good player who will add to our squad and create even greater competition for places at the top end of the pitch."

