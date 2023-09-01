Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Rob Apter joined Tranmere at the age of eight but left at 15

Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielder Rob Apter on loan from Blackpool until January.

Apter spent seven years in Tranmere's youth set-up before leaving at the age of 15.

The 20-year-old has made five senior appearances for the Tangerines and six appearances for Scotland Under-19s.

He told the club website external-link : "I can't wait, I'm made up. I enjoyed my time here a lot when I was younger, and now I'm back, I can't wait to get going."

Apter has also been on loan at Bamber Bridge, Chester, and scored four goals in 19 games for National League side Scunthorpe last season.

Rovers boss Ian Dawes said: "We are pleased to be able to bring in Rob to strengthen our options up the pitch. He has benefited from several loan spells and we feel he is now prepared to take the step to impress at this level."

