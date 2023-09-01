Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Mustapha Bundu played on loan at Andorra in La Liga 2 last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed Sierra Leone striker Mustapha Bundu from Belgian side Anderlecht.

The 26-year-old, who has won 14 caps for his country, has signed a two-year deal with the Pilgrims.

Bundu's football journey began at Craig Bellamy's Football Academy in Freetown and included spells with Hereford, AGF Aarhus and latterly Anderlecht.

Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club website external-link : "I am thrilled - we have been tracking him for a while."

After playing at the academy set-up by the former Wales striker in his home city of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, Bundu enrolled at Hartpury College near Gloucester in 2015. He scored twice playing for Newquay and then netted 26 goals in a promotion-season with Hereford in the Midland League.

Work restrictions meant he was unable to play at a higher level and Bundu joined Danish side AGF, playing more than 100 games and scoring 10 goals as they finished third in the top flight for the first time in 2019 before a club-record move to Brussels the following year and then loan spells with Copenhagen and Andorra.

Schumacher added: "Mustapha will bring different qualities to our forward line.

"He is a full international and joins us from one of the biggest clubs in Belgium. He's also experienced England, and specifically the South West before, so he will settle quickly and we look forward to seeing him run out at Home Park for the first time."

The deal is subject to international clearance and the approval of a work visa.

