Close menu

Brennan Johnson: Tottenham sign Nottingham Forest forward in £45m-plus deal

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments543

Brennan Johnson plays for Nottingham Forest
Brennan Johnson made his Nottingham Forest debut in August 2019 after progressing through the club's academy

Tottenham have signed forward Brennan Johnson on a six-year deal from Nottingham Forest for a fee in excess of £45m.

The 22-year-old Wales international becomes Spurs' ninth summer signing and joins on a deal until 2029.

Forest academy graduate Johnson has scored 29 goals and registered 12 assists across his 108 senior appearances.

He has 20 caps for Wales and was part of their World Cup squad in 2022.

Johnson's arrival may help to fill the void left after record scorer Harry Kane departed to join Bayern Munich last month.

He leaves Forest after 14 years with his hometown club.

"While we're obviously going to miss Brennan and the memories he's given so many of us when he's lit up the City Ground on the right wing, we're extremely proud of him and we're pleased that he's got this move as he enters the next stage in his career," said Forest boss Steve Cooper.

"Everyone knows how great he is on the pitch, but what many people don't see is the kind, humble and genuine young man he is off it. He was always learning, always showed great humility and had a superb nature in the way he interacted with his team-mates and staff."

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs side have taken seven points from their opening three Premier League games and travel to Burnley on Saturday.

Tanganga makes Augsburg loan switch

Defender Japhet Tanganga has left Tottenham to join German club Augsburg on loan.

The deal for the 24-year-old includes a £5.1m (6m euros) option to buy if Tanganga plays a set number of games and Augsburg stay up in the Bundesliga.

Hackney-born Tanganga has been with Tottenham since he was 10.

In addition to going after Johnson, Tottenham are also keen to bring in Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

However, it is understood players may have to leave before they can seal additional transfers.

Comments

Join the conversation

543 comments

  • Comment posted by kdp273, today at 00:14

    As a Spurs fan l’m 50/50 on this and how it pieces together. it I’m also sitting here having a chuckle because there’s so much anti-Spurs sentiment and spite!? I’m picturing lonely fans sitting at their keyboards waiting for a chance to pounce on a Spurs story, and likely because there’s nothing about their own club to comment on. Its a reflection of everything that’s wrong about life today.

    • Reply posted by djn, today at 00:18

      djn replied:
      Keep telling yourself that people think Spurs are worthy of derision or consideration.

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 23:41 1 Sep

    Brennan, thanks for all you did at Forest, especially the last 2 years. If I was in charge, I wouldn't have let you go. But who knows what goes on behind the scenes? Good luck in your future career

    • Reply posted by SirBankUnited, today at 00:32

      SirBankUnited replied:
      great business really like what ange is doing. i think spurs will surprise quite a few this season

  • Comment posted by Salbor, at 23:39 1 Sep

    Thanks for everything Brennan. Hope Spurs look after you.

    • Reply posted by Cornwall123, at 23:50 1 Sep

      Cornwall123 replied:
      Like they did Spence

  • Comment posted by biggles, at 23:37 1 Sep

    Good business for Forest. $5m for Hudson-Odoi and sell Johnson for $45m! Hope Hudson-Odoi finds his feet. Johnson will do well for Spurs. It is rumoured Chelsea are interested in buying Hudson-Odoi back for $100m in next transfer window

    • Reply posted by sickbeggar, at 23:41 1 Sep

      sickbeggar replied:
      we have add ons with the Odoi deal.. we pay forest 5m a year as a thank you for taking him

  • Comment posted by gary, at 23:42 1 Sep

    No matter who we sign the haters will still be out. Read reports folks, we know Kane is irreplaceable and no one we have bought is a direct replacement but at least now we have players who can share the goals around(Hopefully)and not just rely on Kane as we did for so long.

  • Comment posted by airbags, today at 02:57

    As an Aussie and a Forest supporter, I can say that while this hurts, it hurts less knowing that he is going to Ange.

    All of us down here have a soft spot for the bloke (Ange) and are following his progression at Spurs.

    Good luck at Spurs Brennan, we wish you were staying.

    • Reply posted by luckyspurs, today at 07:17

      luckyspurs replied:
      Out of interest, is there any rivalry between Australia and New Zealand at all football wise.

      What with Chris Wood being basically their star player.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, at 23:49 1 Sep

    Selling Johnson for £45m and buying Hudson-Odoi for £4m is a masterstroke to be fair.

    • Reply posted by Cole, at 23:56 1 Sep

      Cole replied:
      If you can get the goods out of CHO that is.

  • Comment posted by MkOxford1, at 23:55 1 Sep

    He can't do any worse than Richarlison, 39 appearances and just 4 goals! Can he?

    • Reply posted by REVD, at 23:57 1 Sep

      REVD replied:
      Pissiblyy

  • Comment posted by Enchanted Viewing Device, today at 00:13

    Remember when Richarlison was doing keepy uppies at the City Ground last season? Johnson snapped him in half....training should be fun...

    • Reply posted by luckyspurs, today at 00:55

      luckyspurs replied:
      Romero used to literally circle the days he got to hack Richarlison down in Brazil v Argentina games on his calendar and they get along absolutely great.

      Surprise surprise, competitive players who like to win a 1 on 1, get on great as team-mates, even if they kicked bells out of each other in opposition.

  • Comment posted by jamie, at 23:33 1 Sep

    Good luck Brennan but I think we have had their pants down with that amount of money

    • Reply posted by Mattberryvine, today at 04:16

      Mattberryvine replied:
      The thing with transfer fees is that it's not just about how much the buying team thinks the player is worth. The selling team also has a say. Johnson was a key part of our attack and has the ability help to keep us in the premier league. What is that worth? Whether Spurs have overpaid or we have undervalued remains to be seen, but I can see why we held out for a decent fee and why Spurs paid up.

  • Comment posted by Lord Hill, today at 01:13

    haha! BBC has a HYS for EVERY headline transfer story this evening....except Mason Greenwood. Why could that be???! :)

    • Reply posted by Moniker, today at 08:21

      Moniker replied:
      To save you pants from needing to be changed

  • Comment posted by REVD, at 23:56 1 Sep

    Brilliant bit of business for Forest

    Jonna has speed and can score, buts he’s so lightweight and goes missing for large parts of a game - sad to see home grown talent go, but can’t help thinking we got a great deal 👍🏼

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 00:06

      Nick replied:
      Don't diss Brennan. Done great for Forest. Sad to see him go.

  • Comment posted by Dan, at 23:34 1 Sep

    All the best Brennan, thanks.

  • Comment posted by Cole, at 23:55 1 Sep

    We could have used a striker or another centre back over a wide player, but if we were going to sign a wide player I'm glad it was Johnson. Young, fast, and seems to like running at defenders - I think he'll do well at Spurs when he gets the chance.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 06:00

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      He'll be loaned out next year with Djed, after he realizes just how much of a monumental mistake joining Spurs is.
      Name one player that joined Spurs the last few years and actually progressed their career? You can't because they don't exist

  • Comment posted by Kwangu , today at 00:07

    £45m-plus? Good deal for Forest.

    • Reply posted by D1693646452909, today at 00:12

      D1693646452909 replied:
      45million doesn`t get you much nowadays.

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 00:11

    Ermmmm he's a good player and should link up well with maddison but I'm still thinking we need a new centre back as if Romero and Van der ven get injured we are using our transfer listed guys as backup!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 05:58

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      I'm thinking most players that join Spurs go backwards. Very ill advised move for Johnson, this could ruin any potential he has. Just look at Djed Spence, I bet he is absolutely mortified he chose Spurs, totally ridiculous desicion.

  • Comment posted by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Park, today at 00:05

    I think Spurs may have made a very good move getting Johnson, he can certainly play, and loads of pace.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 07:33

    Brennan Johnson had a good run at Forest and if he brings that form to Spurs he will do well in a team of some incredibly gifted players. What I like about him is the fact he was schooled through the Forest academy and was tutored by good coaches. He has good disciplinary record and no baggage. I wish him well.

    • Reply posted by Worker, today at 12:20

      Worker replied:
      He was average at Forest. Many better players in the Championship. His behaviour to opposition fans let’s himself down as well

  • Comment posted by dony newry, today at 01:56

    I'm a spurs fan and am delighted we got him on board, a great talent and lightening quick but OMG what a class act Forest boss Steve Cooper is...?any bit of wonder why the players love him there....hope Forest thrive this season because of him.

  • Comment posted by Irena, at 23:41 1 Sep

    Give Richarlison 60 minutes to save face, then just bang him straight on.

    Let's have a look at him.

    • Reply posted by luckyspurs, today at 00:57

      luckyspurs replied:
      Absolutely want Richarlison to keep playing upfront.

      What's this obsession with getting rid of him, when he's feisty, keeps getting into good positions and helps the balance of the attack work.

      Just keeping getting into the positions and stop listening to the noise Richarlison.

      You want Son or Johnson out of position upfront, rather than where they play best?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport