Ethan Walker is yet to make a first-team appearance for Blackburn

Morecambe have signed Blackburn striker Ethan Walker on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Preston before making his debut against Aston Villa aged 16 years and 156 days - a club record.

Preston loaned Walker to Altrincham, Stalybridge Celtic, Carlisle and AFC Fylde before he signed for Blackburn last summer.

Manager Derek Adams told the club website external-link : "He is a young, hungry forward who wants to continue his development.

"We see this as a good opportunity for him to do that at the same time as helping us in League Two this season."

"You can see from his career to date that he hasn't been afraid to go out and test himself in men's football and try to push himself and those are fantastic attributes for us to bring to Morecambe."

Walker has scored seven goals for Rovers Under-21 in Premier League 2 across the past two seasons.

