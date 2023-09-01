Last updated on .From the section Irish

Will Patching scored twice in Derry's win

Derry City beat Dundalk 3-1 at Oriel Park to remain in the hunt for the Premier Division title.

Will Patching scored twice, including a second-half penalty, either side of Ben Doherty's fifth goal of the season.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Brian Maher was in inspired form in the Candystripes' goal as the visitors came under pressure.

He was eventually beaten in the 95th minute when Pat Hoban grabbed a consolation penalty for the hosts.

A third victory in four matches keeps Derry within seven points of league leaders Shamrock Rovers with a game in hand on them.

Despite finding themselves 1-0 ahead at the break, Derry spent most of the first half soaking up pressure from their hosts.

On 10 minutes, Dundalk's Sam Durrant found himself in space inside Derry's box but Maher safely gathered his hesitant effort.

The Candystripes' goalkeeper was on hand again to repel a stinging Daryl Horgan volley before pushing Hayden Muller's header around the post.

However, it was the visitors who opened the scoring somewhat against the run of play.

Paul McMullan, impressive on the night, found Patching in the area with an intricate pass and he managed to stab home low to Nathan Shepperd's right.

It really should have been 2-0 moments later, but Doherty couldn't keep his effort down after racing to meet an exquisite McMullan cross at the back post.

Derry started the second period just as they finished the first, on top, and quickly doubled their advantage with Doherty pouncing to fire the ball home.

Dundalk did threaten a response and Hoban nodded against the post before the magnificent Maher somehow tipped Johannes Yli-Kokko's goal-bound header onto the bar.

In the same phase, the Finnish midfielder was again denied by the frame with the Derry City goal living dangerously.

Having not won any of their last five games away from home, the Foylesiders put the result beyond doubt on 77 minutes when Patching was brought down in the area and dusted himself down to calmly put away the spot-kick.

Maher was eventually beaten when Hoban was presented with an opportunity of his own from 12 yards in the closing stages.