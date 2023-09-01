Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Joshua Kayode has played four Championship games for Rotherham this season

Rotherham United have loaned striker Joshua Kayode to League One side Carlisle United on a season-long loan, his third spell at Brunton Park.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in 42 games during his initial two spells, the last of which came in 2020-21.

Kayode, a Republic of Ireland under-21 international, has played 38 games for his parent club since progressing through the academy system.

So far this season he has one goal in five Millers' league and cup games.

He has also previously been loaned to Gateshead, Chesterfield and MK Dons.

