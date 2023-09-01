Man Utd transfer news: Sofyan Amrabat joins on loan from Fiorentina
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have signed Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan with an option to buy.
United will pay an £8.6m (10m euros) loan fee for the Morocco international, and should the deal become permanent, he would cost £17.1m (20m euros) plus £4.2m (5m euros) in add-ons.
Earlier on Friday, United secured Sergio Reguilon on loan, gave Jonny Evans a one-year deal and signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3m.
More to follow.
