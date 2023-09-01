Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Liam Kitching only signed a new deal with home town club Barnsley in January until 2026

Coventry City have taken their total of summer signings to 11 by signing defender Liam Kitching from League One side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

Harrogate-born Kitching, 23, who began his career at Leeds United, then moved to Barnsley from Forest Green, had three years left on his existing deal.

He has now signed a four-year contract with Mark Robins' Sky Blues.

"Liam is a talented player, who is versatile across the back line," said boss Robins.

"He is a strong defender who is comfortable with the ball at his feet."

Coventry have made 11 signings this summer on the back of the sale of top scorer Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon.

Kitching is the third arrival from Barnsley's beaten League One play-off side, following keeper Brad Collins and Bobby Thomas, who was at Oakwell on loan from Burnley.

