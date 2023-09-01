Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Neal Maupay played for Brentford in the Championship between 2017 and 2019

Everton striker Neal Maupay has re-signed for his former club Brentford on loan for the 2023-24 season, with the Bees having the option of making the transfer permanent.

Maupay, 27, scored 41 goals in 95 games for Brentford between 2017 and 2019, and completed a permanent transfer to Everton last summer.

The French forward scored just one goal in 29 appearances for the Toffees in 2022-23, and was reportedly abused by Everton fans after missing chances in this season's opening-day defeat to Fulham in August.

Brentford are currently without talisman Ivan Toney due to his eight-month suspension for betting charges, and the England international will not be available for the Bees until at least 2024.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have so far been leading the line for Thomas Frank's side in his absence, with Mbeumo netting three times and Wissa twice.

Upon Maupay's arrival, Frank said: "I'm very happy to have Neal back at the club. He had two great years when he was here last time.

"Neal will strengthen the squad, the front positions.

"I have no doubt Neal will come back to us, come into a club and a culture he knows, and will thrive and find a very high level."