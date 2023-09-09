Close menu
League One
ExeterExeter City15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Saturday 9th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter641182613
2Bolton6411127513
3Stevenage641183513
4Port Vale6411710-313
5Portsmouth633092712
6Cambridge640284412
7Oxford Utd640297212
8Lincoln City6321106411
9Barnsley6312147710
10Wycombe631269-310
11Derby630311839
12Blackpool62314409
13Peterborough630389-19
14Shrewsbury630346-29
15Northampton621356-17
16Charlton620479-26
17Bristol Rovers613268-26
18Reading620445-15
19Carlisle612346-25
20Leyton Orient6114411-74
21Wigan631210732
22Burton602429-72
23Fleetwood6015310-71
24Cheltenham601508-81
View full League One table

