League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

AFC Wimbledon v Stockport County

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 12Bass
  • 33Ogundere
  • 15Pearce
  • 6Johnson
  • 3Brown
  • 7Tilley
  • 16Ball
  • 24Lakin
  • 11Neufville
  • 8Pell
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 1Tzanev
  • 17McLean
  • 18Bugiel
  • 25Sutcliffe
  • 26Currie
  • 27Williams
  • 29Sasu

Stockport

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 7Southam-Hales
  • 6Horsfall
  • 23Pond
  • 15Pye
  • 18Croasdale
  • 14Collar
  • 11Powell
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 20Barry
  • 25Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 4Wright
  • 12Smith
  • 13Jones
  • 26Richardson
  • 27Bailey
  • 28Mee
  • 30Johnson
Referee:
Alan Young

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County64111210213
2MK Dons64021311212
3Gillingham640245-112
4Barrow632175211
5Wimbledon624094510
6Newport63121410410
7Mansfield6240117410
8Grimsby724196310
9Accrington631297210
10Morecambe631266010
11Swindon523015879
12Crewe6231131039
13Wrexham6231151419
14Bradford723257-29
15Walsall6222910-18
16Crawley6222712-58
17Salford621389-17
18Forest Green621348-47
19Harrogate620447-36
20Stockport6123810-25
21Tranmere6105810-23
22Colchester510468-23
23Sutton United6105711-43
24Doncaster6024412-82
View full League Two table

