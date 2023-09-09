Bradford City v Grimsby Town

Offside, Bradford City. Kevin McDonald tries a through ball, but Matt Derbyshire is caught offside.
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lewis
- 5Platt
- 15Stubbs
- 18KellyBooked at 6mins
- 2Halliday
- 6Smallwood
- 26McDonald
- 32Richards
- 27Derbyshire
- 7Walker
- 23Pointon
Substitutes
- 8Osadebe
- 11Gilliead
- 13Doyle
- 22Oyegoke
- 31Tomkinson
- 34Tulloch
- 37Afoka
Grimsby
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Eastwood
- 28Mullarkey
- 5RodgersBooked at 32mins
- 31Maher
- 22AmosBooked at 34mins
- 42Conteh
- 14Gnahoua
- 8Holohan
- 15Clifton
- 7EisaBooked at 8mins
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 1Cartwright
- 2Efete
- 6Waterfall
- 9Pyke
- 16Ainley
- 19Andrews
- 29Hunt
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Danny Amos (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Amos (Grimsby Town).
Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Richards (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Rodgers (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Jamie Walker (Bradford City).
Post update
Arthur Gnahoua (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Derbyshire following a fast break.
Offside, Bradford City. Jamie Walker tries a through ball, but Matt Derbyshire is caught offside.
Foul by Danny Amos (Grimsby Town).
Brad Halliday (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Abo Eisa (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Halliday (Bradford City).
Abo Eisa (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brad Halliday (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abo Eisa (Grimsby Town).
