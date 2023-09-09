Forest Green Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Daniels
- 3Bernard
- 5Inniss
- 22Welch
- 17Robson
- 7McAllister
- 27Bunker
- 29Brown
- 16Kadji
- 10Taylor
- 14Deeney
Substitutes
- 4Johnson
- 6Jenks
- 9Stevens
- 12Bendle
- 20Searle
- 23Omotoye
- 25Dabo
Crewe
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Davies
- 6Offord
- 15O'Riordan
- 5Demetriou
- 21Rowe
- 11Tabiner
- 8Thomas
- 23Powell
- 3Adebisi
- 9Baker-Richardson
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 2Cooney
- 4Williams
- 13Booth
- 19Lunt
- 20Nevitt
- 24Finney
- 30White
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
Match report to follow.