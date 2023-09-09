Close menu
League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: The Bolt New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Daniels
  • 3Bernard
  • 5Inniss
  • 22Welch
  • 17Robson
  • 7McAllister
  • 27Bunker
  • 29Brown
  • 16Kadji
  • 10Taylor
  • 14Deeney

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 6Jenks
  • 9Stevens
  • 12Bendle
  • 20Searle
  • 23Omotoye
  • 25Dabo

Crewe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 6Offord
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 5Demetriou
  • 21Rowe
  • 11Tabiner
  • 8Thomas
  • 23Powell
  • 3Adebisi
  • 9Baker-Richardson
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 2Cooney
  • 4Williams
  • 13Booth
  • 19Lunt
  • 20Nevitt
  • 24Finney
  • 30White
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County64111210213
2MK Dons64021311212
3Gillingham640245-112
4Barrow632175211
5Wimbledon624094510
6Newport63121410410
7Mansfield6240117410
8Grimsby724196310
9Accrington631297210
10Morecambe631266010
11Swindon523015879
12Crewe6231131039
13Wrexham6231151419
14Bradford723257-29
15Walsall6222910-18
16Crawley6222712-58
17Salford621389-17
18Forest Green621348-47
19Harrogate620447-36
20Stockport6123810-25
21Tranmere6105810-23
22Colchester510468-23
23Sutton United6105711-43
24Doncaster6024412-82
View full League Two table

