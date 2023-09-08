Last updated on .From the section England

England face Ukraine in Poland on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifier before playing Scotland in a friendly in Glasgow on Tuesday

England boss Gareth Southgate is expecting his side to come up against a passionate pro-Ukraine atmosphere when the two sides meet for a Euro 2024 qualifier at Poland's Tarczynski Arena.

Ukraine have not played at home since Russia launched an invasion of the country in February 2022.

They are expected to be backed by 40,000 fans in Wroclaw for Saturday's game.

"We know there are thousands of Ukrainians here," Southgate said.

England are top of Group C with 12 points from four matches and know another win will all but secure a place at next year's European Championship in Germany.

"We are expecting a passionate crowd but we are here to win a football game, so for us it is about keeping our emotions in check and focusing on our job," added Southgate.

The Three Lions beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley in March with goals from Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane.

Ukraine are second in the group and Southgate said: "Football-wise it is just a difficult game for us.

"They have players who have played in England and we know very well. We have to play our best to get the result we want."

'External reaction won't decide Henderson selection'

England's Gareth Southgate defends Jordan Henderson call-up

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is in the England squad but has faced some criticism this week for defending his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

There have been reports he could face protests external-link from some LGBTQ+ supporters in Wroclaw, but Southgate insisted that would have no impact on who he picks to face Ukraine on Saturday.

"I don't pick the team based on external reaction," he added.

"I think Jordan expressed himself this week that he'd be sad if that's how they felt. His feeling towards that community hasn't changed.

"I think as a team... I am sure all of our fans are going to get behind the team when the game starts.

"I understand some of the comments that have been, and I respect the comments that have been made.

"But I think what's also been said is that they're going to get behind the team when we play, and I am sure they'll get behind Jordan when the game starts as well."