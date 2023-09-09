Close menu
National League
FyldeAFC Fylde15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: Mill Farm, England

AFC Fylde v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Fylde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37Metcalfe
  • 3Conlan
  • 5Obi
  • 14Kay
  • 8Philliskirk
  • 6Whitmore
  • 9Charman
  • 23Whitehead
  • 27Ligendza
  • 33Bird
  • 34O'Kane

Substitutes

  • 4Davis
  • 10Haughton
  • 11Omotayo
  • 17Barrett
  • 19Ustabasi

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • Bycroft
  • 3Harfield
  • 4Harries
  • 10Stokes
  • 8Frost
  • 5Rowe
  • 9Tolaj
  • 11Glover
  • 17Jones
  • 18Scott
  • 39Thomas

Substitutes

  • Westen
  • 14Ochieng
  • 21Burnett
  • 24Mullins
  • 27Willard
Referee:
Michael Crusham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
View full National League table

