National League
WealdstoneWealdstone15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
Venue: Grosvenor Vale, England

Wealdstone v Ebbsfleet United

National League

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ward
  • 2Cook
  • 3Barker
  • 19Clayden
  • 8Ferguson
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 14Obiero
  • 20Abdulmalik
  • 22Bowen
  • 23Mundle-Smith
  • 29Campbell

Substitutes

  • 6Barrett
  • 9Olomola
  • 11Andrews
  • 12McGregor
  • 27Adarkwa

Ebbsfleet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 2O'Neill
  • 3Martin
  • 17Edser
  • 11McQueen
  • 4Wright
  • 16Domi
  • 18Clifford
  • 20Solly
  • 21Odokonyero
  • 22Chapman

Substitutes

  • 7Sterling-James
  • 10Tanner
  • 23White
  • 24Amoo
  • 25Coulthirst
Referee:
Paul Cooper

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
View full National League table

