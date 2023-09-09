Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reynolds
  • 6Woods
  • 16Okoli
  • 9Cheek
  • 7Passley
  • 11Dennis
  • 17Webster
  • 18Whitely
  • 23Topalloj
  • 28Krauhaus

Substitutes

  • 19Pepple
  • 20Arthurs
  • 21Vennings
  • 25Miller
  • 30Sharman-Lowe

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 2Asare
  • 3Beckwith
  • 16Pettit
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 5Lokko
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 17Smith
  • 20Clerima
  • 21Zimba
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 4De Havilland
  • 7Parsons
  • 12Keetch
  • 26Kinsella
  • 38Omilabu

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
View full National League table

