Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge

ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barnet
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|8
|6
|16
|2
|Chesterfield
|7
|5
|1
|1
|19
|14
|5
|16
|3
|Solihull Moors
|7
|4
|3
|0
|14
|7
|7
|15
|4
|Hartlepool
|7
|5
|0
|2
|17
|12
|5
|15
|5
|Ebbsfleet
|7
|4
|0
|3
|14
|10
|4
|12
|6
|Halifax
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|6
|1
|12
|7
|Woking
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|11
|8
|Rochdale
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|2
|10
|9
|Altrincham
|7
|2
|4
|1
|13
|12
|1
|10
|10
|Maidenhead United
|7
|2
|4
|1
|6
|5
|1
|10
|11
|Dag & Red
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|9
|0
|10
|12
|Gateshead
|7
|2
|3
|2
|14
|12
|2
|9
|13
|Bromley
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|9
|14
|Wealdstone
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|8
|15
|Eastleigh
|7
|1
|4
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|16
|Aldershot
|7
|2
|1
|4
|13
|18
|-5
|7
|17
|Oxford City
|7
|1
|3
|3
|11
|12
|-1
|6
|18
|Oldham
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|6
|19
|Boreham Wood
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|20
|Kidderminster
|7
|1
|3
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|6
|21
|Southend
|8
|5
|0
|3
|15
|8
|7
|5
|22
|Fylde
|7
|1
|2
|4
|13
|19
|-6
|5
|23
|Dorking
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|5
|24
|York
|7
|0
|3
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|3
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.