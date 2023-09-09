Oxford City v Hartlepool United

Oxford CityOxford City15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Line-ups
Oxford City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Haigh
- 3Miccio
- 22Moore
- 5Kirby
- 19Carroll
- 6Harrison
- 8Fleet
- 4Ashby
- 7Coyle
- 9Sanderson
- 16Potter
Substitutes
- 10McEachran
- 17Fonkeu
- 18William-Bushell
- 20Humphrey-Ewers
- 21Wilson
Hartlepool
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Jameson
- 27Hendrie
- 3Ferguson
- 6Wallace
- 23Onariase
- 24Paterson
- 21Seaman
- 22Crawford
- 10Cooke
- 12Grey
- 20Dieseruvwe
Substitutes
- 1Dixon
- 5Lacey
- 7Hastie
- 9Umerah
- 14Finney
- Referee:
- Sam Mulhall
Match report to follow.