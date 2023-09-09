Close menu
National League
Oxford CityOxford City15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: RAW Charging Stadium, England

Oxford City v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Oxford City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Haigh
  • 3Miccio
  • 22Moore
  • 5Kirby
  • 19Carroll
  • 6Harrison
  • 8Fleet
  • 4Ashby
  • 7Coyle
  • 9Sanderson
  • 16Potter

Substitutes

  • 10McEachran
  • 17Fonkeu
  • 18William-Bushell
  • 20Humphrey-Ewers
  • 21Wilson

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Jameson
  • 27Hendrie
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Wallace
  • 23Onariase
  • 24Paterson
  • 21Seaman
  • 22Crawford
  • 10Cooke
  • 12Grey
  • 20Dieseruvwe

Substitutes

  • 1Dixon
  • 5Lacey
  • 7Hastie
  • 9Umerah
  • 14Finney
Referee:
Sam Mulhall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
View full National League table

