National League
YorkYork City15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: LNER Community Stadium, England

York City v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Whitley
  • 15Howe
  • 3Crookes
  • 18Batty
  • 8Dyson
  • 5Cordner
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 21Kennedy
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 10De Castro
  • 11Kouhyar

Substitutes

  • 6McLaughlin
  • 7Hurst
  • 23Siziba
  • 32Stott
  • 36Latty-Fairweather

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Bush
  • 17O'Neil
  • 2Coxe
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 18Griffiths
  • 7Whelan
  • 10Marsh
  • 11Abraham
  • 9Ndlovu

Substitutes

  • 4Payne
  • 6Stephens
  • 13Abayomi
  • 14Balanta
  • 20Miller
Referee:
Michael Barlow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnet7511148616
2Chesterfield75111914516
3Solihull Moors7430147715
4Hartlepool75021712515
5Halifax834186213
6Ebbsfleet74031410412
7Woking7322108211
8Rochdale7313108210
9Altrincham72411312110
10Maidenhead United724165110
11Dag & Red731399010
12Gateshead7232141229
13Bromley723279-29
14Wealdstone7223811-38
15Eastleigh714278-17
16Aldershot72141318-57
17Oxford City71331112-16
18Oldham7133912-36
19Boreham Wood7133610-46
20Kidderminster713337-46
21Fylde71241319-65
22Dorking7124714-75
23Southend841315963
24York7034815-73
