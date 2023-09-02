Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Danny Batth joined Sunderland in January 2022

Norwich have signed defender Danny Batth from Sunderland and forward Ui-jo Hwang on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Batth, 32, has joined on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

South Korea international Hwang, 31, who has scored 17 goals in 51 games for his country, has joined for the rest of the season.

Centre-back Danny Batth began his career at Wolves and played 212 games for the club as they gained promotion from League One to the Premier League.

"We are very happy to bring Danny to the club to strengthen our defensive options," Canaries boss David Wagner told the club's website. external-link

"He is a player with experience and quality, and great character that will be valuable as we look to build upon the work we have started already this season.

"Hwang has great pedigree and experience at the very top level of both club and international football. We are excited by his quality and look forward to seeing him with our group."

Norwich are second in the Championship after an unbeaten start, with three wins and a draw so far.

