Beryly Lubala's final outing for Blackpool was in an EFL Cup tie against Barrow in August last year

League One club Burton Albion have signed forward Beryly Lubala on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Blackpool expired earlier this summer.

Lubala spent three years on the books at Bloomfield Road, making 21 appearances for the Tangerines.

The former Birmingham City and Crawley Town man had a stint on loan at Colchester United last season, scoring once in 12 games in all competitions.

"He's had a difficult time in the last couple of seasons but he's a player that has all the attributes to be a brilliant," Brewers boss Dino Maamria told the club website. external-link

"He can play as a number nine or wide of a front three and can score goals, and we're delighted to have him."

Burton have not disclosed the length of Lubala's deal.

