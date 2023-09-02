Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Harvey White was on loan at Derby County last season

Stevenage have signed midfielder Harvey White from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Spurs academy graduate White leaves having made three first-team appearances for the north London side.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Derby County in League One, and also had stints at Portsmouth earlier in his career.

Boro were alerted to White through his performances for Spurs under-21s, who play at Stevenage's Lamex Stadium.

